Robbers attack watchman in Pulicat school, steal laptops

CHENNAI

11 August 2020 18:45 IST

Gadgets were meant to be given to students, says a teacher

Unidentified persons assaulted the watchman of Government Higher Secondary School in Pulicat and stole seven laptops from the premises.

According to the police, Mukundan works as a security guard for the government school in Pulicat. On Monday night, a few people wearing masks assaulted him and tied him up. They barged into the school and cut open the lock to the room where the laptops were kept and fled the spot with the gadgets.

“The laptops were meant to be given to students. A police complaint has been lodged in Thirupalaivanam station,” said a teacher. Further investigation is on.

Police said the school did not have CCTV cameras. “Burglars have been targeting schools to steal laptops. Similar crimes have happened in other parts of Tiruvallur district too but the modus operandi is different in each crime. Schools should install CCTV cameras at least,” said an officer.

Special teams have been formed to nab the accused. Further investigation is on.