Tamil Nadu

Roads to be expanded under new scheme

Under the new Chief Minister Road Development Scheme, the Tamil Nadu government will expand State roads of about 2,200 km into four-lane highways over 10 years, Minister for Highways E.V. Velu announced in the Assembly on Friday.

Mr. Velu said about 6,700-km roads would be expanded into two-lane roads under the new scheme. In the first phase, roads up to 250 km would be expanded into four-lane highways at a cost of ₹2,000 crore, and roads up to 600 km would be expanded into two-lane highways at a cost of ₹1,200 crore.

The government would construct high-level bridges across waterways in lieu of a total of 1,281 old causeways at a cost of ₹2,401 crore. In the first phase, 648 causeways would be replaced with high-level bridges at ₹609 crore, he said. It would undertake the laying of bypass roads in Sivaganga, Parthibanur, Kamuthi, Thiruthuraipoondi, Ambasamudram, Bhavani, Aruppukkottai (West) and Uthiramerur at a cost of ₹595 crore.

“To decongest vehicular traffic in Karur, works will be taken up to lay a bypass and a new link road,” Mr. Velu said. With loans from NABARD, 75 river bridges will be constructed at a cost of ₹425 crore to benefit over 15 lakh people in 558 villages across 16 districts, he said.

To reduce the number of accidents, works will be taken up at ₹200 crore under the Integrated Road Infrastructure Development Scheme and funds to the tune of ₹150 crore from the Road Safety Fund will be spent to improve accident-prone areas.


