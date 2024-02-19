GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Road widening project begins

February 19, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Widening of the Pachayankuppam - Chinnasalem stretch of the Cuddalore - Vriddhachalam - Salem Highway has commenced. The widening of the 46 km-long stretch from two lane to four lane with paved shoulders at an estimated cost of ₹226 crore will help improve road safety.

According to an official from the Department of Highways, the road will have a 5-metre wide median and paved shoulders on either side. Lighting and stormwater drains would also be constructed on the stretch to improve motorist comfort. The work has been taken up on Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) contract basis and would take one-and-a-half years to complete. 

