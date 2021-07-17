Road traffic to be streamlined in Vellore

VELLORE

Spaces to be allotted for parking and bus stops to be rationalised on important routes

The Vellore District Traffic Police are planning to revamp traffic regulation to decongest key routes such as Anna Salai, Fort Round Road, Court Road and Green Circle by next week.

The police are holding consultations, including joint coordination meetings with other stakeholders such as Regional Transport Officers (RTOs), Transport Department, Vellore Corporation and residents, on the ways to enforce discipline among motorists in the town, which is getting a steady flow of tourists from neighbouring districts of Chennai and Kancheepuram after the State government relaxed lockdown restrictions.

“We are planning to introduce key interventions to reduce total travel time on major routes in the city. Providing authorised parking, especially for two-wheelers and cars on busy routes, is one of them,” Albert John, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Vellore, told The Hindu.

Among major traffic changes, repeat traffic offenders will be identified based on CCTV footage at traffic signals on key routes in the town. The traffic police have been analysing the CCTV footage in front of shops on major routes to identify such repeat offenders. Once the cameras are linked to the traffic signals on these routes, action will be intensified. Apart from imposing fines, the traffic police plan to hold counselling for traffic offenders. Spots have been identified to allow parking of two-wheelers, autorickshaws and cars on key stretches to prevent traffic snarls. Sarathy Mansion is one of the places earmarked for parking of two-wheelers and light vehicles.

As per a recent study, vehicles take at least 15 minutes to cover the 6.5-km stretch between Thorapadi MGR Statue and Green Circle on the Chennai-Benguluru National Highway (NH 48) during the rush hours. The new traffic arrangement is aimed at reducing the travel time on this stretch by five minutes. Another major change proposed was to rationalise bus stops on key routes. Buses will be parked only at bus stops rather than resorting to random pick-up of commuters.

The key routes in the town will have only a few stops to prevent traffic congestion.