Road to be named after late playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced that Kamdar Nagar Main Road in Nungambakkam in the city would be named after the late legendary playback singer, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, The singer’s residence is located on the road.

The announcement by the Chief Minister came on the occasion of the death anniversary of the singer, whose contributions enriched the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film and music industries.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said that the late playback singer had sung over 40,000 songs in these languages and was a recipient of the Padmasri and the Padma Bhushan. The CM also recalled the late singer’s friendship with late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

