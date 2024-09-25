GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Road to be named after late playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam

Published - September 25, 2024 11:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced that Kamdar Nagar Main Road in Nungambakkam in the city would be named after the late legendary playback singer, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, The singer’s residence is located on the road.

The announcement by the Chief Minister came on the occasion of the death anniversary of the singer, whose contributions enriched the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film and music industries.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said that the late playback singer had sung over 40,000 songs in these languages and was a recipient of the Padmasri and the Padma Bhushan. The CM also recalled the late singer’s friendship with late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Published - September 25, 2024 11:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.