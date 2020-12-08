Road Safety meeting held

SIVAGANGA

Most of the road accidents reported in the district in the recent past occurred between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., said Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy here on Tuesday.

Addressing Road Safety meeting, in which Superintendent of Police Rohithnathan Rajagopal was present, he said heightened surveillance and joint patrolling by Police and Transport Department officials might help reduce the number of accidents. With the involvement of all the stakeholders and better awareness of road safety, accidents could be avoided, he added.

The meeting discussed the need to study road conditions and called for immediate repairs. After the rains, many stretches had developed potholes, which caused accidents. Immediate repair works could reduce the number of accidents to an extent, officials said.

They also insisted on heightened vigil against drunk driving and said breathalysers would be introduced at the Government Hospitals in Sivaganga and Karaikudi soon. They also planned to educate people against giving vehicles to their minor children, who would cause accidents.

Self-discipline by vehicle users would save lives and make Sivaganga an accident-free district, Mr. Reddy said.