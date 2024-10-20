Road safety equipment installed on key stretches in Ranipet

Key black spots, which are identified as most accident-prone junctions in Ranipet district, will be much safer as the district police have installed solar powered road safety equipment including automated traffic signals, blinkers, barricades, reflectors, tree reflector lights and solar studs at these junctions.

Superintendent of Police (SP) D. V. Kiran Shruthi launched the initiative near the Collectorate in Ranipet town.

“Black spots are accident prone spots that are identified by field level police personnel and reported to the district office. The new road safety equipment at these junctions will help to reduce accidents, especially fatal ones during night,” R. Saravanan, Technical Inspector, Police Telecommunication Unit ( Ranipet), told The Hindu.

Under the initiative, 10 accident prone junctions including Cheyyar Road near Arcot, Walajah bus terminus, SBI bank junction in Ranipet town and Walajah Women’s Arts College junction were identified as ‘black spots’ by the police based on frequent movement of vehicles and total road space available at these junctions. Most of these junctions are maintained by the Department of State Highways. “During rush hour, safe crossing near Walajah bus terminus was always risky due to lack of such traffic signals and other signages. The new road safety equipment will help to reach the terminus safely,” said K. Vanita, a commuter.

At present, the district police patrols 250 km every day with its jeeps as part of road safety measures. Among them, the Benguluru Highway between Pillayar Kuppam and Poonumani Pattarai in Ranipet is the longest, with a distance of 48 km, followed by the Madras-Kochi Road, with 26 km, which comes under the Ranipet police district limits. Separate police teams have been formed from each police station to carry out two-wheeler patrolling. A high-level team led by the SP will monitor the entire road safety activities on a daily basis.