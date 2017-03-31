Road roko protest over death of construction worker

Relatives of the construction worker who fell to his death from the scaffold while carrying out painting work here on Monday, resorted to road roko protest on Thursday..

Raja alias Samsudeen (22), a resident of V.O.C. Nagar was painting a building belonging to Mahendran, a policeman.

In the process, he slipped and fell from the scaffolding and sustained head injuries. According to the Raja’s mother, Durga, thebuilding owner did not offer any help.

Raja was the bread winner for the family, her other son being a mentally challenged person.

Raja’s wife Jayalakshmi who got married to him about a year ago, joined the protest. Raja’s sister Manju alleged that the Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College (GTMC) Hospital did not act fast in treating her brother.

Money demanded

“We took the injured Raja to the hospital by 3.30 pm on March 27. People attending him at emergency ward demanded Rs.1,500 to scan his head and Rs.300 as tips. When we told them that we did not have money, they pulled off the tube from his mouth (endotracheal tube) and demanded us to pay for the scan first. We managed to raise money and gave them Rs.1,800. After the scan was done doctors asked us to shift him to a bigger hospital. When we pleaded with them for an ambulance they refused. It took two hours for us to arrange a car to transport Raja to Puducherry JIPMER,’’ she said.

GTMC authorities said that there were only two 108-ambulances that were available to shift patients in emergency to higher centres.

“We have number of head injury cases here and since we don’t have a neuro surgeon we have to refer them to higher centres. It takes 14 hours for an ambulance to take a patient to Chennai and come back after the formalities.’’