Road roko attempt foiled

Scores of Congressmen who tried to stage a road roko near Sathyamurthy Bhavan, protesting the arrest of senior party leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram in the INX Media case, were detained by the police on Thursday morning. They were released in the evening.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri had given the call for protests in all districts. In Chennai, former TNCC presidents Kumari Anandan and M. Krishansamy took part in the protest.

The leaders and cadre assembled at the Sathyamurthy Bhavan and attempted to move towards Anna Salai to stage the protest.

They were arrested by the police.

Mr. Alagiri, Congress Legislature Party leader K.R. Ramasamy and Congress MPs were in Delhi to express solidarity with Mr. Chidambaram.

