Road named after late Erode (East) MLA Thirumahan Everaa

Erode Corporation had passed a resolution to rename Cutchery Street in Ward 43 of Zone 4 where his house was located

April 27, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Cutchery Street has been renamed as Thirumahan E.V.R. Road in Erode city on April 27, 2023

Cutchery Street has been renamed as Thirumahan E.V.R. Road in Erode city on April 27, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

A road in Erode city has been named after E. Thirumahan Everaa, the late Congress MLA of the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, who died in January this year. 

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy unveiled the new sign board bearing the name ‘Thirumagan E.V.R. Road’, at Panneerselvam Park Junction, in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, the deceased MLA’s father and incumbent MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan

Mr. Everaa passed away due to cardiac arrest on January 4, following which the Corporation passed a resolution to rename Cutchery Street in Ward 43 of Zone 4 where his house was located. 

Mr. Muthusamy told the media that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wanted to rename the street so that the MLA is remembered forever. “Due to the by-election to the constituency, the process of renaming could not be done then,” he said. 

Mr. Elangovan told the journalists that he would continue to carry out the works left behind by his son.

Further, he put forth a request for installing a statue of former Member of Parliament S.K. Paramasivam on the premises of Aavin at Chithode as he was instrumental in increasing milk production in the district. The senior Congress MLA also sought a statue for freedom fighter G.S. Lakshmanan Iyer at Gobichettipalayam.

Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran, Executive Engineer Vijayakumar, zone chairmen, councillors and officials were present. 

