Tamil NaduCHENNAI 19 November 2021 17:10 IST
Road laying in Gingee hillock: Status quo ordered
Updated: 19 November 2021 17:10 IST
The Madras High Court on Friday ordered maintenance of status quo with respect to a road being laid on a hillock that houses the Ranganathaswamy Temple at Singavaram, near Gingee fort, in Villupuram district.
Acting Chief Justice M. Duraiswamy & Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad granted the interim order on a public interest litigation petition filed by activist Rangarajan Narasimhan complaining that the hillock was being mined with explosives.
