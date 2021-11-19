Road laying in Gingee hillock: Status quo ordered

CHENNAI

19 November 2021 17:10 IST

The Madras High Court on Friday ordered maintenance of status quo with respect to a road being laid on a hillock that houses the Ranganathaswamy Temple at Singavaram, near Gingee fort, in Villupuram district.

Acting Chief Justice M. Duraiswamy & Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad granted the interim order on a public interest litigation petition filed by activist Rangarajan Narasimhan complaining that the hillock was being mined with explosives.

