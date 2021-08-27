Road infrastructure projects announced

CHENNAI

27 August 2021 20:04 IST

Madurai, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli to benefit

Aiming at reducing the time taken to reach the airport from Madurai city, the State government would construct an elevated corridor on the Ring Road, Minister for Highways E.V. Velu announced in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

A one-km-long subway would also be constructed on the Ring Road around Madurai at a cost of ₹200 crore in view of the airport runway extension, Mr. Velu said while making new announcements for Highways Department in the House.

In Tiruchi, Mr. Velu announced that an elevated corridor would be constructed from Head Post Office to Court Roundtana. It would pass through Gandhi statue and Mutharaiyar statue. Another elevated corridor would be constructed from the bridge across the Cauvery at Odathurai to Mallatchipuram passing through Anna statue and Kalaignar Arivalayam, he said.

“These projects in Madurai and Tiruchi cities would be taken up in consultation with integrated traffic management inspection taken up already,” he said. Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for the elevated corridors would be prepared at a cost of ₹5.13 crore.

The Minister also announced that flyovers would be constructed at Viraganur junction and Aruppukkottai Road junction in Madurai city and a DPR would be prepared at a cost of ₹72 lakh. A DPR would be prepared at ₹56 lakh towards constructing a flyover in Veeramanikkapuram junction near the new bus terminus in Tirunelveli.