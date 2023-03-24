HamberMenu
Road in Chennai named after late Tamil playback singer T.M. Soundararajan

The West Circular Road in Mandaveli on which the late playback singer’s residence was located has been named after him

March 24, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on March 24, 2023 unveils the name board of a road at Mandaveli in Chennai, which was named after late Tamil playback singer T.M. Soundararajan, to mark his birth centenary. Information Minister M.P. Saminathan (fourth left) Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu (fifth right) are also present. Photo: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday, March 24, 2023 unveiled the name board of a road at Mandaveli in Chennai, which was named after late Tamil playback singer T.M. Soundararajan to mark his birth centenary.

The West Circular Road in Mandaveli on which the late playback singer’s residence was located has been named after him, an official release said.

Information Minister M.P. Saminathan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials, late playback singer’s family members were also present.

