Road in Chennai named after late Tamil playback singer T.M. Soundararajan

March 24, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday, March 24, 2023 unveiled the name board of a road at Mandaveli in Chennai, which was named after late Tamil playback singer T.M. Soundararajan to mark his birth centenary.

The West Circular Road in Mandaveli on which the late playback singer’s residence was located has been named after him, an official release said.

Information Minister M.P. Saminathan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials, late playback singer’s family members were also present.