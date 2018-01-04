Road accidents come down in Vellore district, thanks to police

When compared to 2016, the number of road accidents in Vellore district came down in 2017 due to precautionary measures taken by the Vellore police. Now, the department is aiming to bring down the number of accidents by 50% in 2018.

According to a press release issued by the Superintendent of Police, Vellore, in 2016, 878 persons were killed in 825 road accidents in the district. As per an official survey, this was the highest fatality rate in Tamil Nadu.

Based on instructions from the SP to take measures to reduce accidents, the Deputy Superintendents of Police discussed the means to prevent accidents. They decided to identify accident-prone areas and take precautionary measures to prevent accidents at these spots. Barricades were erected at these spots, while reflectors and warning boards were also put in place, the release said.

In 2016, 3,727 persons were injured in road accidents, while 3,074 were injured and 644 died in accidents in 2017 in Vellore district. Due to the precautionary measures, the number of accidents reduced in 2017 when compared to 2016.

The department is taking intensive measures to reduce the accidents by 50% this year, the release said.

Crime statistics

In 2016, the number of murders stood at 78. Among them three were committed for gain. In 2017, 71 murders were committed and 3 were for gain. There were 41 waylaying cases and 12 robberies in 2016. This reduced to 26 waylaying cases and five robberies in 2017.

A total of 83 rowdies were detained under Goondas Act in 2016, while 119 were detained under the Act in 2017. The recovery rate in property offences increased from 65% in 2016 to 82% in 2017. Prohibition offences came down to a large extent due to concerted efforts of the department. Steps are being taken to eradicate illicit liquor in 2018, the release said.