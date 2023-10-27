ADVERTISEMENT

R.N. Ravi’s continuance as Tamil Nadu Governor is advantageous to the DMK: CM Stalin

October 27, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Stalin said Mr. Ravi could say whatever he wanted to, but the people of T.N. did not take him seriously; he felt that the Governor’s talking about Dravidian ideology pointed to the ideology’s success

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday, October 27, 2023 “requested” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to not move Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi from his position, until at least the 2024 Lok Sabha elections concluded, since his continuing at the post would pose an advantage to the DMK.

“We have a lot of advantages. Mr. Ravi can say whatever he wants to say, but the people of Tamil Nadu will not take him seriously. We are following what is being shared on social media platforms,” Mr. Stalin said, while presiding over a wedding in the family of a DMK party leader.

Without making any direct reference to the Governor or the Raj Bhavan, Mr. Stalin said, “Some people are occupying high posts, sitting in big places and asking about Dravidian ideology. That post is a waste. The success of Dravidian ideology lies in the fact that it has made such people talk about it.”

Mr Stalin claimed that an opinion poll analysis had predicted a massive victory for the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc in the Assembly elections that are upcoming in five states next month, just as the DMK and its alliance won the previous Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly polls in 2021. “The political atmosphere will bring an end to the BJP government in the Lok Sabha polls next year,” he said.

