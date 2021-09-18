R.N. Ravi to be sworn in Governor today

Ravindra Narayan Rav

CHENNAI

18 September 2021 00:29 IST

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee will administer the oath of office

Retired IPS officer Ravindra Narayan Ravi, who was formerly the Governor of Nagaland, is set to be sworn in as the Governor of Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning.

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee will administer the oath of office at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan here.

A note from the Raj Bhavan said Mr. Ravi “continues to discharge” his responsibility as the Union government’s interlocutor for the Naga peace talks. He was appointed as the Deputy National Security Adviser in October 2018.

Mr. Ravi, born in Patna, Bihar, joined the Indian Police Service in 1976 and served in Kerala initially. Then, he was shifted to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Intelligence Bureau. He also served as the Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee in the Prime Minister’s Office.

A look at the history of the Raj Bhavan shows not all Governors completed their appointed term in Tamil Nadu. Multiple Governors served the remainder of their terms in the State.

Mr. Ravi’s predecessor Banwarilal Purohit was transferred from Assam to Tamil Nadu in October 2017 and completed that term. He has since taken oath as the Governor of Punjab.

Additional charge

Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, who was in the Raj Bhavan holding the additional charge besides being the Governor of Maharashtra, since September 2016, had a tumultuous term in Tamil Nadu, with the circumstances that followed the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. He held the office additionally for a year.

K. Rosaiah completed his term. Though Surjit Singh Barnala could not complete his first term after being named Governor in 1990, in his second term, he assumed office after P.S. Ramamohana Rao quit in 2004. Mr. Rao resigned a few hours after the Supreme Court declined any interim order on the Jayalalithaa government’s plea to restrain the Union government and the President from transferring him.

Three years after assuming office, Justice M. Fathima Beevi too quit in 2001. She had taken a stand favouring former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa but the Union government demanded Ms. Beevi’s resignation.

Krishan Kant was the Additional Governor for a brief time before assuming office as the Vice-President in 1997. M. Chenna Reddy died in 1996 while holding the office. Bhishma Narain Singh held the office for two years and so did his predecessor P.C. Alexander.

S.L. Khurana held the office for a little over five years from September 1982. His predecessor Sadiq Ali held the post a little less than two years. Prabhudas B. Patwari was the Governor of Tamil Nadu for three years. Mohanlal Sukhadia was not in the post even for a year since his appointment in June 1976.

K.K. Shah was the Governor only for a little more than a year. His predecessor Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Bahadur, too, did not complete his term. Bisnuram Medhi, who took over in January 1958, completed his term. A.J. John held the post for a little over a year. His predecessors Sri Prakasa and and Sir Krishna Kumarsingji Bhavsingji held the office only for about four years.

Ex-Acting Governors

Former RBI Governor C. Rangarajan had served as the Acting Governor after the resignation of Ms. Beevi. Justice M.M. Ismail was the Acting Governor for a few days in 1980. Justice P. Govindan Nair was the Acting Governor for a few days in 1977.

Sardar Ujjal Singh had served as the Acting Governor in the 1960s. Chief Justice P. Chandra Reddy was the Acting Governor for three spells when Mr. Bahadur went on a foreign tour in the 1960s. Chief Justice P.V. Rajamannar was the Acting Governor after the death of John.