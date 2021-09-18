R.N. Ravi sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Governor

CHENNAI

18 September 2021 11:13 IST

R.N. Ravi, former Governor of Nagaland, was sworn in as Governor of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Justice Sanjib Banerjee administered the oath of office to Mr. Ravi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who accompanied Mr. Ravi to the stage, presented a book to the new Governor after he took his oath of office. He also felicitated Mr. Ravi's wife.

Following this, Mr. Stalin introduced his Cabinet colleagues to the new Governor. Chief Justice Mr. Banerjee introduced the judges of the Madras High Court to Mr. Ravi.

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Union Minister of State, L. Murugan of the BJP, were allotted seats behind the TN Cabinet ministers. Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko were among the other leaders who graced the occasion.