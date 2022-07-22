R.N. Ravi, Palaniswami greet Murmu

Governor R.N. Ravi extended his greetings and best wishes to Droupadi Murmu on being elected the President of India. “She will lead the country to Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat,” he said in a tweet on Thursday evening.

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, in his greetings to the new President of India said that her tenure of office as President would be a grand success.

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said: “On behalf of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and people of Tamil Nadu and on my behalf, I extend my heartiest congratulations to Mrs. Draupadi Murmu.”