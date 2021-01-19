Tamil Nadu

RMM says members free to join other political parties

In a move that could end speculation about actor Rajinikanth's involvement in the upcoming State Assembly election, Rajini Makkal Mandram on Monday said that its members are free to join any political party as per their wish.

In a statement, RMM official V.M. Sudhakar said: "If RMM members want to join and work in any political party, they are free to do so after resigning from their post in RMM. Though they may join other political parties, everybody must keep in mind that they are always fans of our belover 'Thalaivar'."

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2021 1:18:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/rmm-says-members-free-to-join-other-political-parties/article33604497.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY