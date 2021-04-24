Tamil NaduSALEM 24 April 2021 03:41 IST
Rly reservation centres to remain closed on Sunday
The Salem Division of Southern Railways said in a release that the reservation centres would remain closed on Sunday as part of COVID-19 restrictions issued by the State government.
As the State government has announced full lockdown on Sunday, passenger reservation centres under Salem railway division would not function on the day. However, current reservation counters in Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur and Salem junctions would function, it said.
