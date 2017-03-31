R.K. Nagar bypoll: parties raise issues with EC

Ahead of the R.K. Nagar bypoll scheduled on April 12, Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha met election officials and police officers and reviewed arrangements here on Thursday. He along with senior officers held meetings with representatives of 10 recognised political parties in the State.

AIADMK Amma senior leader and Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam said, “We had complained about the blatant violations of the Election Commission order by AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma five days ago and there has not been any action on that yet. They are trying to manipulate the voters with the symbol. We raised the issue with the Deputy Election Commissioner.”

AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP V. Maitreyan said, “The Election Commission informed us that about 10 companies of paramilitary forces would be deployed in the constituency and from Friday the entire constituency would come under the control of the Central forces. We have reiterated the complaints which we had given earlier.”

DMK leader R. Girirajan said that his party reiterated the complaints given earlier to the Commission and further alleged that sarees and other gifts were being distributed by parties in the constituency. “We have urged the Deputy Commissioner to ensure free and fair elections in R.K. Nagar,” he said.

The BJP followed up on its general secretary Muralidhar Rao’s Wednesday complaint about distribution of money. “We wanted the Commission to look into party workers from outside staying at houses within the constituency to campaign and distribute money. We also wanted additional security forces,” said state president Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s delegation pressed for VVPAT, CCTV cameras inside polling booths, linking Aadhaar numbers to voter identity cards and the presence of Central government employees to administer the poll. “We also wanted the Commission to expand its surveillance outside the constituency to prevent the distribution of money,” said Americai Narayanan, who was part of the delegation.

In his representation to Mr. Sinha, State secretary of CPI (M) G. Ramakrishnan alleged that novel methods were being used to distribute money. He claimed that tokens were being issued within the constituency and voters asked to collect money in places outside the constituency.

Mr. Sinha held meetings with senior officials including Chennai Police Commissioner Karan Singha, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation D. Karthikeyan. Representatives from Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India, DMDK and Nationalist Congress Party also met Mr. Sinha.