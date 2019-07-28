River water being stolen on industrial scale: MLA

Madurai Central MLA P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan has alleged that theft of water on an industrial scale is taking place between the Mullaperiyar dam and the Vaigai dam, employing motors along the banks of the Vaigai and in the ayacut areas.

Interacting with the media on Saturday, the MLA said industrial pipes were being used with several illegal electricity connections to draw the water. “There is a stark difference between the water released at the Mullaperiyar dam and the water that reaches the Vaigai dam. On several instances when 100 cusecs of water was released from the dam, no water reached the Vaigai dam. That is impossible as not all the amount can be evaporation loss,” he said.

The MLA said he has been petitioning various authorities including former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa since 2014 to ensure that water theft is curbed. All responses stated that no such theft was taking place.

Mr. Thiagarajan showed several pictures of instances of private individuals laying pipes and sinking motors to draw water in an illicit manner. “Such large-scale theft cannot take place without the knowledge of the PWD and Tangedco. Does this mean they are complicit?” he asked.

He sought an explanation from Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and his son O.P. Raveendranath Kumar, who recently became an MP, as to why they did not raise the issue, and threatened to take the matter to the court.