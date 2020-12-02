River pollution: HC initiates suo motu proceedings

MADURAI

02 December 2020 20:22 IST

Taking a serious view of effluents from dyeing units and other industries being discharged into Amaravathi river in Karur district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday initiated suo motu proceedings and sought a response from the authorities concerned.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi asked why stricter sentences should not be imposed on those indulging in such acts. The judges stressed the importance of preserving waterbodies for future generations.

The court put forth a series of questions to the State in order to take effective steps in restoring the river. It sought to know the number of dyeing units and industries that were discharging effluents into the river.

The court also sought to know if Karur Municipality too was discharging sewage into the Amaravathi. Directing Karur District Legal Services Authority members to inspect the river and file a report, the judges adjourned the case till December 4.