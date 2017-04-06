Rival factions take war to virtual world

The AIADMK (Amma) and AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) have launched a virtual war by accusing each other of distributing money to voters.

On Wednesday, a video clip showing some people distributing ₹4,000 each to voters and urging them to vote for the ‘Hat’ symbol of the AIADMK (Amma) went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, supporters of both factions shared a set of four pictures on Twitter of CISF personnel conducting searches and finding a bag with cash meant for distribution to voters. While one of them tweeted the pictures and claimed it was seized from AIADMK (PTA) cadres, another tweet posted by AIADMK (Amma) supporter said the money was seized from the splinter group. Singai Ramachandran, who handles the IT team for O. Panneerselvam, claimed the T.T.V. Dhinakaran faction was indulging in malpractices. “We are not giving any money to people. They are expecting good governance and we will deliver it,” he claimed.

C.R. Saraswathi, spokesperson for AIADMK (Amma), said the cash distribution video was an attempt to malign Mr. Dhinakaran’s candidature.