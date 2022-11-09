Risk of blindness double among diabetics in urbanised States, says study

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 30 lakh diabetics, aged over 40, are in danger of losing their sight, according to the findings of a recent research. Also, the prevalence of vision threatening diabetic retinopathy (VTDR) is higher in developed States. However, there was no significant difference in the risk of blindness among known diabetics in rural and urban India.

The researchers used two indices — epidemiological transition level and socioeconomic demographic index as determinants to identify the States. The higher the ETL and SDI, the greater is the danger, the research has found. Those living in the middle and high ETL-SDI States were at a higher risk, the researchers said.

The findings of the SMART India study that was conducted among people in 10 States and one Union Territory were published in the recent edition of The Lancet.

The article “Prevalence of diabetic retinopathy in India stratified by known and undiagnosed diabetes, urban-rural locations, and socioeconomic indices: results from the SMART India population-based cross-sectional screening study” was published on October 31.

The multicentre study was done from December 20, 2018 to March 20, 2020 among persons aged over 40 and included known and undiagnosed diabetics.

In all, 42,146 people participated in the study.

“We did house-to-house survey and did a random blood glucose test, HbA1C, lipid profile, all the lab tests ” to identify persons surveyed, said Rajiv Raman, lead author of the study. The senior consultant, vitreo-retinal services at Sankara Nethralaya, said: “Economically improved States have three or four times higher prevalence of VTDR. Known diabetics should be offered regular retinal screening to identify and treat promptly. We have to concentrate more to prevent blindness in these States.”

Among the newly diagnosed, the chances of retinopathy was around 2-4% but among known diabetics it rose to over 4%, he said. The findings called for sensitising the government and the people as well, he said.

The study, funded by UKRI Global Challenge Research Fund, included Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Assam, Odisha, West Bengal and New Delhi.