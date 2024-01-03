Rise in property crimes and road accidents in Kallakurichi in 2023

January 03, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Kallakurichi district recorded an increase in the number of property crimes and road traffic accidents in 2023 when compared to 2022.

As per statistics shared by the Kallakurichi district police, property crimes reported in the district increased from 195 in 2022 to 226 in 2023, and thefts accounted for the highest number of cases in the category. The value of properties lost, which stood at ₹2.80 crore in 2022, declined to ₹2.44 crore in 2023.

According to the police, Kallakurichi district witnessed 22 murders in 2023 and 23 in the previous year, and all the cases were detected. The number of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act decreased from 70 in 2022 to 58 in 2023. As many as six cases ended in conviction in 2023.

Police said that a total of 289 persons lost their lives and 1,257 persons suffered injuries in 2023 as against 267 deaths and 1,032 cases of injuries reported in 2022

The number of preventive detentions under the provisions of the Goondas Act was significantly low when compared with the previous year. While 68 preventive detentions were made in 2022, the number decreased to 27 in 2023.

The Kallakurichi police registered 90 cases for ganja peddling, arrested 105 offenders and seized 129 kg of the contraband in 2023. In 2022, there were 83 cases, 121 arrests and seizure of 52 kg of ganja.

A total of 2,471 persons were arrested in cases for smuggling of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), illicit distillation and the sale of arrack. About 30,378 litres of illicit distilled arrack, 103 litres of rectified spirit and 14,040 bottles of IMFL were seized in intensive raids in the district in 2023.