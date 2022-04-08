Rise above party lines for industrial growth, says Thangam Thennarasu

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu on Friday called upon legislators to rise above party lines and cooperate with the government for the industrial growth in their districts. In particular, he sought their cooperation in land acquisition.

The Minister was replying to DMK MLA S. Ambeth Kumar (Vandavasi) in the Assembly, who during the question hour sought to know whether the government would extend the Cheyyar Special Economic Zone up to Vandavasi. Deputy Speaker K. Pitchandi, too, made the request.

To a request by AIADMK MLA R. Kamaraj (Nannilam), who wanted industrial units in his constituency in the Cauvery delta region, Mr. Thennarasu said a select few options, such as food processing and non-leather footwear manufacturing, were possible, since parts of the delta came under the Agricultural Protection Zone.