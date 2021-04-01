Tamil Nadu

‘Riot specialists must be defeated through unity’

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said “riot specialists” must be defeated through unity, referring to incidents of violence by BJP cadre during the visit of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath to the Coimbatore South constituency.

Mr. Haasan, who is contesting against BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan and Congress’s Mayura Jayakumar in Coimbatore South, wrote on social media that he has been insisting that Coimbatore needs peace and harmony.

“This is the reason why I have been continuously saying that Coimbatore needs a leader who loves people beyond caste and religion to ensure social harmony,” he said.

Mr. Haasan and Ms. Mayura later visited Vee Yem Footwear, the shop that had come under attack by the BJP cadre.

An MNM release said after extending support to the shop owners, Mr. Haasan bought a pair of footwear from there. The shopkeepers also shouted slogans extending support to the candidate.

