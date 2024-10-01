Right lower limb of Thrissur ATM heist accused amputated in Coimbatore

A team of surgeons at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Monday amputated the right lower limb of a Haryana native, who was involved in the ATM heist in Kerala’s Thrissur district and suffered bullet injuries in the counter-attack of Tamil Nadu police in Namakkal.

Hospital authorities said that the above knee amputation of the right leg was performed for K. Azru alias Mohammed Azar Ali, 30, a resident of Bisru in Haryana. Ali suffered injuries on both legs when the police resorted to fire at the gang that attacked the men in khaki with weapons in Namakkal on September 27.

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala said that the amputation was performed as the bullet injury on his right lower limb led to serious conditions, including vascular compromise, posing a threat to his life.

“The main blood vessel that supplies blood to the lower limb was torn. Doctors performed a surgery to repair it. However, extensive muscle damage and other infections resulted in vascular compromise and gangrene. Gangrene can further cause septicemia, which in turn can lead to multi-organ failure and cardiac failure. The lower limb was amputated in order to prevent these risks,” she said.

Ali was admitted to CMCH on September 27 and a magistrate recorded him statement at the hospital, with the assistance of a translator, on Sunday.

