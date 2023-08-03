Rich tributes paid to Karumuttu Kannan

August 03, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Chennai

Eminent speakers on Thursday recalled the rich contributions of late industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan.

Government officials, educationists and corporate representatives, who walked with him in different phases, recollected their fond memories about him at an event in Chennai.

G. Viswanathan, chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology, spoke about the leadership qualities of Kannan. Referring to Kannan’s educational institutions in Madurai, he said: “He ran model institutions. Both his colleges are known for quality education.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Krishna Mahesh, managing director of Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd., highlighted Kannan’s contributions to the board of his company. “Kannan uncle agreed to join the Sundaram Brake Linings board on July 16, 1999 and served without interruption until his untimely passing this year- nearly a quarter a century. During that time, he helped my father and me navigate the derivative crisis and its aftermath, the reorganisation and realignment of the TVS group, and the emerging challenge of electric vehicles and light weighting,” he said.

Mr. Mahesh said: “He brought his tremendous experience to the audit committee and even served as its chairman for several years.”

Hans Raj Verma, chairman, Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC), said Kannan’s name was synonymous with industrial development in Madurai.

Hari Thiagarajan, executive director of Thiagarajar Mills, recollected his fond memories of his father Kannan on the business and personal front. He mentioned that his father had written a book Vastu Sastra. “Not many know about this. He gave the book to his friends,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.