Tamil Nadu

Rich people brought COVID-19 to State: CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami chairs a coronavirus review meeting. Photo: Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami chairs a coronavirus review meeting. Photo: Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu  

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday said that it was the rich who “imported” COVID-19 by visiting foreign countries and other States.

Asked whether the government had been considering granting any solatium to families of those who died of COVID-19, Mr. Palaniswami said: “Only the rich have got this disease. Where did the poor get this [COVID-19]? It was them [the rich] who brought this.”

He said: “One could talk freely with the poor and there is fear only on seeing the rich. Because they visited foreign countries and imported the disease.”

“Also, many persons visited other States and there is a disease here because of that,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

“However, it did not originate from here,” the Chief Minister added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 2:00:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/rich-people-brought-covid-19-to-state-cm/article31360835.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY