Rice distribution to BPL sector to be completed this week, says Civil Supplies department

The Civil Supplies Department expects to complete the distribution of rice sanctioned by the Centre for red card holding BPL families as a measure of relief during the COVID-19 crisis in the next few days.

Addressing a press conference, R. Alice Vaz, Civil Supplies Secretary and E. Vallavan, Director, said as on Saturday, over 5000 MT of rice had been distributed to red ration card holders. This included consumers in the enclaves of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

The total Central allocation of rice for Puducherry was 7350 MT, which is thrice the usual quota distributed a month in the UT.

On Monday alone, an estimated 600 MT of rice had been distributed in some parts of the city and a near equivalent volume was expected to reach red card holders on Tuesday.

“We are on schedule to distribute the entire rice quota in the next four days across Puducherry,” Ms. Vaz said.

The MHA has approved rice allocation for APL categories and the modalities for distribution were being worked out, the officials said.

The department was keeping a tab on the price line of essential commodities in the open market. For the period since April 15, the price line had remained stable. Nonetheless, the department was monitoring the market and would take stringent action against profiteers, Ms. Vaz said.