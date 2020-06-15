Rice cardholders, workers under labour boards to get ₹1,000 cash aid

CHENNAI

15 June 2020 23:58 IST

CM makes plea for public cooperation during lockdown

In view of the intensified lockdown in Chennai and parts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts between June 19 and 30, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday announced that a cash assistance of ₹1,000 will be provided to all rice ration cardholders in these areas.

The Chief Minister said the amount will also be paid to workers in the unorganised and other sectors who reside in the areas concerned, if they are members of any of the labour welfare boards.

“Construction activities are allowed if workers are available on site,” he said. There will not be any ban on the movement of cargo and essential supplies. “Only those who produce necessary documents to support their case for leaving Chennai for other districts for weddings, medical treatment and funerals will be granted an e-pass,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The existing arrangements will continue for trains and flights arriving from other States, and ships and flights from other countries, he said. Central government offices and some departments of the State government will function with only 33% staff, while those living in containment zones need not report for duty, and have to obtain prior permission from the authorities in this regard.

“Even if the government imposes a lockdown and implements various restrictions, the spread of the disease cannot be contained if there is no cooperation from the public,” Mr. Palaniswami said, reiterating his request to the public to wear masks while stepping out, wash their hands regularly with soap and ensure adherence to physical distancing norms in public places.

People who develop symptoms should reach out to government hospitals for medical consultation and treatment, he said. He urged the public to extend full support to the government’s measures.

A senior official explained that the ‘complete lockdown’ in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts had two primary objectives. “One is to control the movement of people leaving Chennai for other districts and taking the infection to those areas. The other is to restrict people's movement within Chennai and those districts,” he said.

By restricting people’s movement, the State government will be able to control further spread of the infection. “During the [lockdown] period, the spread could be limited to their family members,” the official said.

When asked if the State government had any specific targets for the lockdown, he said: “We cannot put a figure on it, as we can only aim to reduce the speed of the spread [of the virus].”