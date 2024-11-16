RGGGH plans to install metal detectors to check patient attendants

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital is in the process of installing metal detectors on its premises. The decision follows an attack on a duty doctor at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy on Wednesday.

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in a day receives at least 12,000 patients a day. Each patient is accompanied by at least one attendant. The hospital has a sanctioned bed strength of 3,794 beds as per the 2024-25 policy note of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Hospital dean E. Therani Rajan said the installation was in the process. Given the volume of patients, it is important to ensure that patients are not affected. The hospital is examining the feasibility as the sensors in the metal detectors should not cause confusion, he said.

This follows the attack on oncologist Balaji Jagannath, who was treating a woman with cancer, was attacked by her son Vignesh with a knife at KCSSH in Guindy. Dr. Balaji sustained bleeding injuries in the neck and was rushed to the intensive care unit in the same hospital. The attacker had got an outpatient entry pass and entered the Department of Oncology at the hospital. He was apprehended by the hospital staff when he tried to escape after the attack.

The attack led to healthcare professionals across government hospitals in the state striking work. Private hospital doctors also expressed solidarity and suspended outpatient services for a day.

KCSS Hospital patient dies

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man who was being treated at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital died on Friday and his family refused to accept his body alleging negligence in treatment.

KCSSH director L. Parthasarathy, however, said the man, V. Vignesh, was admitted on Wednesday at 11.25 p.m. for severe stomachache. He had been previously treated at a private hospital for pancreatitis. He had been admitted to KCSS hospital as he could not pay for the treatment at the private hospital.

His pancreas was completely affected as he was a severe alcoholic. His kidneys had also failed. The doctors also found on investigation that the man was suffering from hypothyrodism – Hashtimotos. The doctors had clearly explained about his condition to Vignesh’s father, wife, brother and sister, Dr. Parthasarathy said.

At 1 a.m. on Friday Vignesh began experiencing breathlessness and he was put on ventilator support with the family’s consent. But he did not respond to the treatment and around 9.18 a.m. he died, a release from the hospital said.