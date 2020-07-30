RGGGH nurses help patients eat their meals

CHENNAI

30 July 2020 12:26 IST

Move follows man’s appeal for help for his father, who was unable to eat on his own

A son’s appeal for help for his father, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to eat on his own, has prompted the authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) to draft a group of nurses for helping patients eat their meals, as nutrition is vital for recovery.

A group of nurses is being deployed to the Rheumatology Block to assist critically-ill COVID-19 patients in eating their meals, as patient attenders are not allowed in the COVID-19 wards. Six nurses are being posted in a shift per floor.

The patient’s son had informed the authorities that his father, who had been admitted to the RGGGH, had sent a video of him being unable to eat a meal because of breathlessness. The authorities discussed the issue with the nurses, who were then deployed, with precautions.

“Some patients, especially those in distress, are unable to eat on their own. So, our nurses will help them. This will also provide emotional support to patients. The nurses will feed patients who are unconscious or bed-ridden through Ryles tubes. We have had deaths among patients who had developed hypoglycemia in the early morning hours. So, feeding is very important for these patients,” Dean E. Theranirajan said. These nurses need not stay in the wards for six hours, but they will be around till the meal time is over. “Those who were willing to assist have been posted, and we have provided them with adequate personal protective equipment and proper instructions to take precaution...,” he added.

This was part of the efforts to strengthen the care for COVID-19 patients at the micro level, he said. “We want to reduce morbidity and mortality... Nutrition plays an important role in the recovery of patients. Those in respiratory distress need energy.”

The hospital has posted diabetologists in every block to check the sugar levels of COVID-19 patients who are diabetic or who have renal diseases. Anaesthetic technicians have also been deployed in every block for the respiratory care of patients requiring oxygen. “They will check if the oxygen supply is uninterrupted and if the masks are in place, especially when the patients are in a prone position. They will go on rounds, even at night,” Dr. Theranirajan said.