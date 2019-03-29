Reward announced for clues to girl’s murder

Unable to zero in on any suspect in connection with the sexual assault-cum-murder of a seven-year-old girl from a Coimbatore suburb, the Rural Police on Thursday announced a reward for those with information on the perpetrator(s).

R. Pandiarajan, Superintendent of Police, said the reward was announced as the crime was committed in a residential area. The girl’s body was found in her neighbourhood on Tuesday. On Thursday, the investigation was transferred to the All-Women Police station (AWPS), Thudiyalur, after offences under Sections 376 A (Punishment for causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim) of the Indian Penal Code read with 5 (l) (Whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), 5 (m) (Whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on a child below twelve years) and 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, were added to the FIR. The police on Thursday interrogated five suspects, including an aut driver and a student. Details about the accused can be given via 9498104407 or AWPS officials by 9443122744, 9498174226, and 042-22648168.