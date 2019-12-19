Tamil Nadu

Revoke CAA, demand protesters in Tiruchi

Up in arms: People protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Tiruchi.

Up in arms: People protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Tiruchi.   | Photo Credit: G. GNANAVELMURUGAN

Attack on students in Delhi condemned

A large number of people staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Ibrahim Park in the city on Wednesday.

Leaders and members of various Jamaths across the city had called for the protest, demanding that the Act be revoked.

The protesters also condemned the attack on student protesters in New Delhi and other places. Leaders from the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, Popular Front of India, and 23 other organisations took part in the protests, along with students and residents.

The West Boulevard Road stretch near Ibrahim Park was cordoned off during the agitation, and all vehicles, including buses, were diverted.

Nearly 300 shops in Palakkarai, on West Boulevard Road, NSB Road and East Boulevard Road, downed shutters in protest against the Act.

