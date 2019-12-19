Revoke CAA, demand protesters in Tiruchi

A large number of people staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Ibrahim Park in the city on Wednesday.
Leaders and members of various Jamaths across the city had called for the protest, demanding that the Act be revoked.
The protesters also condemned the attack on student protesters in New Delhi and other places. Leaders from the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, Popular Front of India, and 23 other organisations took part in the protests, along with students and residents.
The West Boulevard Road stretch near Ibrahim Park was cordoned off during the agitation, and all vehicles, including buses, were diverted.
Nearly 300 shops in Palakkarai, on West Boulevard Road, NSB Road and East Boulevard Road, downed shutters in protest against the Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.