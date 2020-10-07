Revive Krishi Vigyan Kendra: Ramadass

Former MP urges Union Ministry of Agriculture to bring institution under ICAR

Former MP M. Ramadass has urged the Union Ministry of Agriculture to convert the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Puducherry, the country’s first, into an institution under the fold of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

In a memorandum to Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Mr. Ramadass said the role of what was a fine institution was being gradually diminished. He sought the intervention of Mr. Tomar, who is also president of Indian Council of Agriculture Society, in salvaging the KVK by bringing it directly under ICAR’s governance.

Mr. Ramadass pointed out that it was the ICAR that established the first Krishi Vigyan Kendra of the country in Puducherry in 1974 and its administrative control was vested with the Agriculture Department of Government of Puducherry since 1992.

The Kendra commenced its agricultural operations in 1974 in an area of 200 acres with 16 permanent staff recruited by ICAR and 250 casual labourers engaged by the Government of Puducherry on a daily wage basis.

The institution was making rapid and remarkable strides over the years to emerge as a first ranking KVK today among 715 kendras in the country. This distinct and unique achievement was made possible by the constant, dedicated and combined work of ICAR scientists and about 200 subordinate casual labourers recruited by the Government of Puducherry as and when required.

However, the solid foundation of KVK began to crack when 153 casual labourers recruited after February 2009 were summarily and arbitrarily dismissed earlier this year. This action was prompted, presumably, at the orders of the Lt. Governor as this engagement, according to her, ran contrary to and in violation of G.O. Ms. No. 22 dated February 27, 2009.

The labourers, who included highly-qualified candidates, were working for ₹200 per day for 20 days in a month for about 11 years without salary for six years with assignments involving both labs and 145 acres of land.

Their work included collaborating with specialists in 21 departments and implementing schemes, programmes and projects, such as All India Coordinated Rice Improvement Project (AICRIP), sponsored by ICAR and National Horticultural Mission, Mr. Ramadass said.

At a time, when the activities of KVK had increased manifold, necessitated growing demand for manpower — various committees constituted by the Government had estimated a requirement ranging from 220 to 270 casual labourers — the dismissal of 153 workers had crippled the institution, the former MP said.

Mr. Ramadass also pointed out that he had drawn the attention of Lt. Governor, Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister of Puducherry to the emerging situation and requested remedial action.

He urged the Ministry’s intervention to save this KVK, and specifically, to persuade the L-G to reinstate the 153 workers, pay them their back wages and arrears of wages for six years and work out a scheme of permanent rehabilitation of these productive workers.

Since the Government of Puducherry is suffering from a serious financial crisis and is closing organisations, the feasibility of taking over Puducherry KVK and converting it into an ICAR-run KVK may be considered, Mr. Ramadass said.