Revival of new dam plan shocks T.N.

The Tamil Nadu government has complained that it was kept in the dark by Kerala and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on the revival of a proposal to build a new Mullaperiyar dam.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern at the development.

Disclosing this, two senior government officials said that neither did Kerala inform them about its plan, nor did the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) in the MoEFCC seek T.N.’s opinion, after receiving the proposal.

One official added that the agenda of the EAC’s meeting on September 27 too was not shared.

At the meeting, the EAC gave its nod for drawing up Terms of Reference of the Environmental Impact Assessment study on the dam.

When pointed out that the EAC had placed several conditions even as it cleared the Terms of Reference, the officials questioned the need for clearance at all.

The “grievance” of Tamil Nadu is that the Centre should not have entertained Kerala’s request “even to this extent”.

They pointed out that the Supreme Court’s verdict was “categorical” in rejecting Kerala’s position.

The officials also referred to Mr. Palaniswami’s letter to the Prime Minister, in which the former recalled how the Tamil Nadu government issued a contempt notice to Kerala in May 2015 against the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife in the wake of the Kerala government “stealthily” obtaining clearance for an Environmental Impact Assessment in August 2014. After the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa wrote a letter to Mr. Modi, the Centre delisted the proposal in July 2015.

Mr. Palaniswami, in his letter, quoted from the court’s judgment of May 2014 on a new dam. The court had held that “in view of the matter for the construction of a new dam, there has to be agreement of both parties. The offer made by Kerala cannot be thrust upon Tamil Nadu.”

Contending that the latest move to grant permission for Terms of Reference had caused “great apprehension and consternation” among the people of Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister requested Mr. Modi to advise MoEFCC and its agencies to desist from entertaining and considering any proposal from Kerala on a new dam in the future.

Proposals “which are in violation of orders of the Supreme Court” should also be negated, he added.