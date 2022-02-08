Revision exams for TN senior school students from Wednesday

Photograph used for representational purposes only

This is the first major round of exams many students will be taking this academic year; will help them prepare for board exams, say teachers

Students of standards 10 and 12 in Tamil Nadu will take up the first round of revision exams from Wednesday, and will begin with the language paper. This is the first major round of examinations that many students, especially those in government and aided schools will be taking up for the academic year since the School Education Department had earlier called off quarterly and half-yearly exams.

Students of class 10 will take up the exams from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and students of class 12 will write the exams from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In-person classes for the 2021-22 academic year began only on September 1 for senior classes and the School Education Department had announced a reduced syllabus for them. “The first round of revisions will be based on around three to four units in each subject. The second round of exams will be based on the rest of the syllabus,” a teacher said. With class 10 and 12 students all set to take up the public exams in a few months, the revision exams will be important and help them prepare better for the same.

Education Department officials have been preparing for the smooth conduct of the exams with SoPs in place. S. Mars, Chief Educational officer, Chennai District said that designated paper custodians from each school have been instructed to collect the question papers for both the Class 10 and 12 exams in the morning, from designated centres.“As is done for the public exam, not more than 20 students will be seated in each classroom. Teachers have been informed to ensure that all safety protocols are followed,” he said.

Schools resumed in-person classes again from February 1 and in some schools, a small percentage of senior students are yet to return or have been absent from classes. Department officials have asked schools to encourage them to attend the exams, and reach out to the students and their parents about the same.