Tamil Nadu

Revision examinations for students of Classes X, XII

Students of Classes X and XII of State Board schools will appear for two revision exams this academic year.

The Directorate of Government Examinations announced the timetable for the exams on Tuesday.

The first revision exam for Class X students will be held from January 19 to 27. The exam will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second revision exam will be held from March 21 to 26.

The first revision exam for Class XII students will commence on January 19 and end on January 28. The exam will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The second revision exam will be held from March 21 to 29.


