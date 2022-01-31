Revision exam schedule for Classes X and XII released

CHENNAI

31 January 2022 16:36 IST

The first round of tests is set to commence on February 9

Ahead of schools resuming in-person classes for Classes I to XII, the Directorate of Government Examinations announced on Tuesday that the first round of revision exams for Classes X and XII will begin on February 9.

The exams were originally supposed to begin mid-January but had to be postponed owing to the closure of schools and rising COVID-19 cases in the State. With half-yearly and quarterly exams cancelled for the academic year, this is the first major round of examinations students take before the board exams are held later this year.

The exams will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Class X students and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for Class XII students. Both classes will begin with the language paper on February 9. The second round of revision exams is scheduled to begin on March 28 for both classes.

Preparing to reopen

Schools are set to reopen on February 1 across the State, and they have been asked to prepare for the same. The School Education Department has instructed all institutions to strictly adhere to the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) in place.