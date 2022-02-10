Revision exam begins for Classes X and XII

COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures followed strictly

Students of Classes X and XII from State Board schools in Tamil Nadu appeared for their first round of revision exams on Wednesday with the language paper.

Teachers said the exam was conducted like a public exam with students receiving a common question paper. The answer sheets are to be sent to different schools for evaluation.

“Our school’s teachers said the paper was a bit challenging for both classes, which means that this will be good practice for the students ahead of the public exams,” said B. Purushothaman, correspondent, Everwin Group of Schools.

Pre-board preparations

This is the first major round of exams that the students are taking up this year in preparation for their public exams.

Ahead of the exams, several government and aided schools were instructed by officials from the Education Department to ensure that all the students take up the exams.

“Apart from a handful of absentees, who were mostly ill or had availed long leaves, all the others took the exam. Since the revision exams were postponed from January, students were adequately prepared to take them now,” said G.J. Manohar, headmaster and correspondent, M.C.C. Higher Secondary School.

All schools had been instructed to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19 during the exams.

Not more than 20 students were to be seated in each classroom and all other safety measures, including wearing of masks, were in place as well.