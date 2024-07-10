GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revised T.N. rules mandate establishments to have one first-aid box for every 150 employees

The T.N. government also included fresh clauses for the registration of every establishment, through an application to the Inspector of the area in which the establishment is located

Updated - July 10, 2024 03:19 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 03:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Every establishment in Tamil Nadu must have one first aid box for every 150 employees. The State government has recently amended the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Rules, 1948, to this effect.

The first-aid box shall be distinctively marked with a red cross and adequate arrangements shall be made for immediate recoupment of the equipment when necessary, a newly-introduced clause in the rules, said.

The State government also included fresh clauses for the registration of every establishment, through an application to the Inspector of the area in which the establishment is located. A registration certificate is to be obtained from the authorities concerned.

For existing establishments, the employer of every establishment in existence on the date of commencement of the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2018, is to make an application online in this regard.

