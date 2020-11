Revised schedule for Rajdhani Special trains

Chennai

30 November 2020 01:06 IST

The Southern Railway has announced a revised schedule for the Rajdhani Special trains.

According to a press release, train no. 02431/02432 Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram tri-weekly Rajdhani Special and train no. 02433/02434 Dr. MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi-Dr. MGR Chennai Central bi-weekly Rajdhani Specials will originate and terminate at Hazrat Nizamuddin instead of New Delhi.

Accordingly, train no. 02434 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Dr. MGR Chennai Central bi-weekly Rajdhani Special will run as per the revised schedule from December 30. It will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 3.35 p.m, and stop at Agra Cantonment, Gwalior, Jhansi, Bhopal, Nagpur, Balharshah, Warangal, Vijayawada and reach Dr. MGR Chennai Central. Train no. 02433 Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin bi-weekly Rajdhani Special will run as per the revised schedule with effect from January 1, 2021. It will leave MGR Chennai Central at 6.05 a.m.

Train no. 02432 Hazrath Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrath Nizamuddin tri-weekly Rajdhani Special will run as per the revised schedule from December 29. It will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 6.16 a.m. stopping at Kota, Vadodara, Vasai Road, Panvel, Ratnagiri, Madgaon, Karwar, Udupi, Mangalore junction, Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Thrisur, Ernakulam Junction, Alappuzha and Kollam, and will reach Trivandrum. Train no. 02431 Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin tri-weekly Rajdhani Special will run as per the revised schedule with effect from December 31. It will leave Trivandrum at 7.15 p.m.