Revised rate of life tax on vehicles to come into effect from November 9

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had last month adopted a Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1974

November 08, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The revisions will apply to both old and new vehicles. Photo: File

The revisions will apply to both old and new vehicles. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Act, 2023, which will increase the rate of life tax on both old and new two-wheelers, four-wheelers, goods carriers, and other vehicles, is scheduled to come into effect from November 9.

According to a notification from the Home Department, the Governor of Tamil Nadu has appointed November 9, 2023, as the date on which the Act, would come into force. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had last month adopted a Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1974.

The rate of life tax for a new motorcycle will be 12% if its total cost exceeds ₹1 lakh and 10% otherwise. In case of new cars and other motor vehicles, the rate of life tax will be 20% if the cost of the vehicle exceeds ₹20 lakh. For new cars and other new motor vehicles, whose costs ranges between ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh, the rate of life tax will be 18%, and for vehicles costing ₹5 lakh-₹10 lakh, it will be 13%. In case of vehicles below ₹5 lakh, the life tax rate will be 12%.

