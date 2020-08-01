Revised names likely in a fortnight: Pandiarajan

A Government Order containing a list of revised names for cities and towns in Tamil Nadu with anglicised names is likely to be issued in a fortnight. In mid-June, the State withdrew a G.O. to change the anglicised names of 1,018 cities and towns after widespread criticism. Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Development ‘Ma Foi’ K. Pandiarajan told The Hindu that based on the feedback collected after the earlier G.O. was withdrawn, around 400 names of places that had inconsistencies had been identified to be standardised.
Transliteration protocol
“The team has finalised the transliteration protocol. We had to send the feedback on the names to all the groups in the districts.”
“The protocol will fix the issues raised earlier such as the confusion over ‘Oor’ and ‘Ur’ in some names. Once the districts send the revised list, the new anglicised names should be ready,” he said.
The initial list of anglicised names of places closer to their Tamil names came under criticism after the government accepted the names proposed by various teams across districts which were tasked with coming up with the anglicised names.
Primary among them was the renaming of ‘Vellore’ to ‘Veeloor’ and ‘Coimbatore’ to ‘Koyampuththoor’, which a senior official in the Tamil Department attributed to using ‘Kuril’ (short vowels) and ‘Nedil’ (long vowels) for transliteration.
The government now claims to have fixed the transliteration protocol to prevent any further inconsistencies.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath