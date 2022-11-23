Revise syllabi to include Naan Mudhalvan scheme, Ponmudy tells universities in Tamil Nadu

November 23, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

All universities must follow Anna University’s syllabi pattern, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy has said.

The Minister was speaking to media persons after a review meeting with Vice-Chancellors of State universities on Wednesday at the Tamil Nadu State Higher Education Council here. Two days ago, a similar review was held with college principals.

“We held discussions on how programmes under Naan Mudhalvan scheme can be included in the existing syllabi,” Mr. Ponmudy said. “All universities have been instructed to offer two languages compulsorily for the first four semesters. The Bharathidasan University was offering Tamil for only two semesters. We have informed that two languages, English and Tamil, must be taught for four semesters. Also, the language syllabi should be uniform across all universities,” he said.

Revised syllabi

The Vice-Chancellors have been told to develop syllabi by including the elements of Naan Mudhalvan scheme. The Minister said that in the next academic year, there would be a “big change in the syllabi”. “Emphasis should be on improving instruction in subjects such as Mathematics and Physics as the performance of students in these subjects is not up to mark. Also, courses such as B. Com and B.Sc Computer Science should include training modules to make students employment-ready,” he said.

The universities have been advised to tie up with State government-run industries to equip students with skills.

While universities can set up study centres on political leaders such as Kalaignar, Periyar and Ambedkar to conduct research, they can only offer diploma courses in these areas, Mr. Ponmudy said.

Teachers’ appointment

As for the recent issue of appointments of teachers in Pachaiyappa’s College, the Minister said the government would abide by the High Court’s verdict.

On the ongoing inquiry into the irregularities in Anna University currently being audited Mr. Ponmudy said those found guilty would face action as had happened in Periyar University.