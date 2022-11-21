Revise relief amount provided for natural calamities, CPI(M) urges CM

November 21, 2022 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Monday wrote to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, urging him to revise the relief amount granted to those affected by natural calamities as per a Government Order issued in 2015. In his letter, he urged for the doubling of the relief amount, citing that the affected people have said the current compensation was inadequate. He said it has been seven years since the Government Order was issued, and it is concerning that the same quantum of relief was provided even now. He said the livelihood of people was affected due to the natural calamities and given the current price hikes and inflation, the current level of relief would not offset it, thereby putting people in a tough spot. Mr. Balakrishnan also called on the government to provide jobs to a member of the affected families [in case of deaths].

